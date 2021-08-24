StockMarketWire.com - Coal Developer Edenville Energy said it had received an order of up to a possible 3,500 tonnes per month of washed coal, with deliveries commencing at that level in September 2021.
The order was expected to result in an average monthly delivery of at least 2,000 tonnes per month.
The company also provided an update on a previously announced trial export shipment of 480 tonnes of washed coal to a customer in East Africa.
While the customer was satisfied with the sample provided, they have requested an alternative sample sizing for further testing.
Satisfactory performance, and could potentially lead to the customer placing an order of up to 3,000 tonnes per month of washed coal.
Discussions with the Tanzanian Government on power station supply options, meanwhile, were planned for September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.