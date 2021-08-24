StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration company Alba Mineral Resources said it had completed drilling operations at the Thule Black Sands project in northern Greenland.
The company said 249 holes were completed for 550 metres, nearly double the planned 125 holes.
After the evaluating the drill samples, the independent competent person would commence their resource estimation work.
'A significant upgrade in the defined resources at Thule Black Sands will enable us to move forward rapidly with scoping level studies to assess the economic exploitation of the project and to plan for the EIA/SIA work which will need to be completed in 2022 as a precursor to the application for a mining licence,' the company said.
'While we have now comprehensively drilled the higher-grade southern portion of the licence, there remains further upside potential in the central and northern areas which we intend to tackle in the same way during next year's drilling season,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.