StockMarketWire.com - Cannabidiol products group Sativa Wellness said it had signed a distribution agreement with German partner Lexamed.
The exclusive agreement would allow both parties to work together to build the Goodbody CBD brand within Germany, with plans to expand to other European countries, the company said.
'The German market has a strong CBD market, and this is a great opportunity for both companies,' it added.
'The existing Goodbody range will be offered through a number of channels in Germany and the companies will also work together to develop new products for the European market in conjunction with Sativa Wellness's polish extraction and manufacturing facility.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
