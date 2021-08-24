StockMarketWire.com - Nanoparticle specialist Nanosynth said it had agreed terms to return a mask manufacturing machine to supplier Lemu.
The performance of the machine had encountered various problems and teams from Nanosythn subsidiary P2F and Lemu had worked together to remedy those issues.
'Unfortunately, it has not been possible to achieve the original specifications,' Nanosynth said.
Lemu would repay €180,000 in two tranches; €90,000 on the return of the machine to Valencia, expected to be around the beginning of September, and a further €90,000 on 30 September.
The remaining €66,000 of the €246,000 that has been paid to Lemu would be paid contingently upon a re-sale by Lemu of the machine to a third party, with the intention of that being achieved by 31 December.
Egremont Capital had been appointed to assist with the sale, for which they would receive a commission.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
