StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Gfinity said it had conditionally raised £3.3 million gross through the placing, subscription and primaryBid offer of shares.

The funds raised included gross proceeds of £0.3 million at 4.0 pence per share via the PrimaryBid offer.

'Subject to shareholder approval, the company will issue 82,500,000 new ordinary shares pursuant to the placing, subscription and PrimaryBid offer at the issue price of 4.0 pence per share,' the company said.


