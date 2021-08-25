Interim Result
26/08/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
26/08/2021 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
26/08/2021 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
26/08/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
26/08/2021 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN)
26/08/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
26/08/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
26/08/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
27/08/2021 Bbgi Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI)
27/08/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
27/08/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
31/08/2021 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
01/09/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)
01/09/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
01/09/2021 Churchill China PLC (CHH)
01/09/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
01/09/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
01/09/2021 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
01/09/2021 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)
02/09/2021 Inspired PLC (INSE)
02/09/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
02/09/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
Final Result
26/08/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
30/08/2021 Base Resources Limited (BSE)
01/09/2021 Arcontech Group PLC (ARC)
02/09/2021 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)
AGM / EGM
26/08/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
26/08/2021 Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (TEEC)
26/08/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
27/08/2021 Pires Investments PLC (PIRI)
27/08/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
27/08/2021 Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (OIG)
27/08/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
27/08/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
27/08/2021 Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL)
31/08/2021 Vietnam Holding Limited (VNH)
31/08/2021 APQ Global Ltd (APQ)
31/08/2021 Puma Alpha Vct Plc Ord 1p (PUAL)
31/08/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
31/08/2021 Rua Life Sciences PLC (RUA)
31/08/2021 Edge Performance VCT (EDGH)
01/09/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
01/09/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)
01/09/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)
01/09/2021 Prime People PLC (PRP)
01/09/2021 Eckoh PLC (ECK)
01/09/2021 Kinovo PLC (KINO)
02/09/2021 Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP)
02/09/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)
02/09/2021 Safestay PLC (SSTY)
02/09/2021 Cloudcoco Group PLC (CLCO)
02/09/2021 Carclo PLC (CAR)
Ex-Dividend
26/08/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
26/08/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
26/08/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
26/08/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
26/08/2021 Osb Group PLC (OSB)
26/08/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
26/08/2021 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
26/08/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
26/08/2021 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
26/08/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
26/08/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
26/08/2021 Diageo PLC (DGE)
26/08/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
26/08/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
26/08/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
26/08/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
26/08/2021 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
26/08/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
26/08/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
26/08/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
26/08/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
26/08/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
26/08/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
26/08/2021 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
27/08/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
27/08/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)
27/08/2021 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
27/08/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
27/08/2021 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG)
27/08/2021 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
27/08/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
27/08/2021 (RNEW)
27/08/2021 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)
27/08/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
27/08/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
27/08/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
27/08/2021 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
27/08/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/08/2021 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)
27/08/2021 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ASL)
27/08/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
27/08/2021 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)
27/08/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
27/08/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)
27/08/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
31/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)
31/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
31/08/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
31/08/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
31/08/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
31/08/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
31/08/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)
31/08/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
31/08/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com