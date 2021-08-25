StockMarketWire.com - Gem miner Petra Diamonds said it had sold two large diamonds from its Cullinan Mine in South Africa for a combined $13.5 million.
The 342.92 carat type IIa white diamond and 18.30 carat type IIb blue diamond had been sold into a partnership with Stargems.
Petra said it would receive an upfront payment of $10.0 million for the first stone and $3.5 million for the second.
It also would retain a 50% interest in the profit uplift of the polished proceeds of both diamonds, after costs.
