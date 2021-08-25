StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate company Great Portland Estates said it had pre-let at 50 Finsbury Square in London to telecommunications company Inmarsat.
'The group's refurbishment will extend the office floor plates within the existing envelope of the building, create a large reception as well as improve the retail, leisure and amenity offer,' the company said.
Practical completion was scheduled for late 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
