StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Panthera Resources said it had agreed to sell down a stake in the Labola project in Burkina Faso to Diamond Fields Resources for $18 million.
The company said the deal was part of an ownership restructuring that would help it fund the project's development.
Panthera also said it would spin out its Kalaka and Nigeria projects into a new entity called Maniger, of which it would operate and own 50%.
The ownership restructuring would see Diamond Fields acquire all of the shares and options in the company Moydow not held by Panthera.
'Accordingly, Diamond Fields will own an 80% equity interest in Moydow with the remaining equity interest held by Panthera,' the company said.
It was a a condition that Diamond Fields spend $18 million in exploration and development activities in order to maintain its equity interest in Moydow at 80%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.