StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Nostrum Oil & Gas said it had disposed of its rights and obligations under a subsoil use contract for the Rostoshinskoye field in Kazakhstan.
The exploration period under the contract for the field was due to expire on 16 August.
The company said it had decided that disposal of its interest in the field was the most cost-effective option.
Reserves of 31.3 million barrels of oil equivalent in respect of the field were classified as contingent resources as at 31 December 2020.
