StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Rambler Metals and Mining said drilling results continued to support improved copper mineralisation in planned future production areas at its Ming mine in Canada.
Recent results of ongoing drilling included encountering 35.7 metres at 1.68% copper, including 12.0 metres at 3.00% copper.
Drilling was proceeding ahead of plan and the company may be able to exceed its goal of drilling 15,200 metres by the end of the year, chief executive Toby Bradbury said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
