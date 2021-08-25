StockMarketWire.com - Aircraft leasing company Avation said it had entered into an agreement to sell an Airbus A220-300 aircraft with manufacturer serial number 55034.
The aircraft would be sold at a price that realises a gain, the company said.
The aircraft was currently on lease to Latvian carrier airBaltic and is one of six aircraft which Avation currently owns and leases to the airline.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
