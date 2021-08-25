StockMarketWire.com - Aircraft leasing company Avation said it had entered into an agreement to sell an Airbus A220-300 aircraft with manufacturer serial number 55034.

The aircraft would be sold at a price that realises a gain, the company said.

The aircraft was currently on lease to Latvian carrier airBaltic and is one of six aircraft which Avation currently owns and leases to the airline.




