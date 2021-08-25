StockMarketWire.com - Transport software and analytics group Tracsis said it expected to grow its annual revenue and margins following a strong end-of-year recovery at its traffic data and events units.

Revenue for the year through July was expected to be close to £50 million, up from £48 million year-on-year, the company said in a trading update.

Its adjusted earnings margin would exceed 25%, up from 21.8%, including the positive impact of cost cutting in response to the pandemic.

Cash at the end of July had grown to £25.4 million, which Tracsis said provided 'a strong platform for continued investment in future organic and acquisitive growth opportunities'.

