StockMarketWire.com - Transport software and analytics group Tracsis said it expected to grow its annual revenue and margins following a strong end-of-year recovery at its traffic data and events units.
Revenue for the year through July was expected to be close to £50 million, up from £48 million year-on-year, the company said in a trading update.
Its adjusted earnings margin would exceed 25%, up from 21.8%, including the positive impact of cost cutting in response to the pandemic.
Cash at the end of July had grown to £25.4 million, which Tracsis said provided 'a strong platform for continued investment in future organic and acquisitive growth opportunities'.
