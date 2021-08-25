StockMarketWire.com - Global pharmaceutical company Clinigen said that Nick Keher would be stepping down as chief financial officer following a handover, to pursue other business interests.

Richard Paling, the group's Financial Controller since April 2017, would 'assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer and an external search for a new, permanent Chief Financial Officer is underway,' the company said.






