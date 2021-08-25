StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies said it had commenced 135 the induced polarisation, and gradient array geophysical survey at its Agdz copper and silver project in the eastern Anti-Atlas of Morocco.
The survey is designed to identify and prioritise targets for follow up trenching and drilling.
The company also reported positive copper and silver exploration results from the Makarn project.
'Recent rock chip sampling at the Makarn prospect has returned further positive results, including 2.86 % Cu and 136 g/t Ag,' the company said.
