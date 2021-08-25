StockMarketWire.com - Aquis Exchange, the exchange services group, has announces it has appointed Daniel Lopez to the board as non-executive director of its subsidiary, Aquis Stock Exchange.
Lopez is ceo of cyber security company Glasswell. He is also a non-executive director of Innovate Finance, an independent industry body that drives the global fintech community in the UK.
‘As a modern market for modern businesses, AQSE uses superior technology to deliver better results for all participants, and it is therefore fitting that we should be appointing an expert in FinTech to the Board today,’ said Michael Berkeley, chairman of Aquis Stock Exchange.
Lopez brings ‘a deep knowledge of next-generation technology to AQSE' according to the company.
He is also a special advisor to the FinTech Collective, a New York-based venture capital firm which invests in FinTech companies.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.