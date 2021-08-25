StockMarketWire.com - Tern, the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things, has announced that its portfolio company, Wyld networks, has received funding in the form of a loan from a third party to drive its development.
The loan agreement is for £1 million, to be lent by Formue Nord.
Commenting Al Sisto, CEO of Tern, said: ‘We are very pleased with how Wyld Networks is performing and being quoted on a public market enables it to access funding solutions to accelerate its future growth that would not be available to a private company.’
‘This funding structure provides Wyld Networks with access to capital without any significant dilution to the Tern position.’ Tern holds 60.7% of Wyld’s issued share capital.
