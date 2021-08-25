StockMarketWire.com - Eight Capital Partners, the international investment company, has bought €40 million 2.5% fixed rate secured bonds from IWEP.

The company, which focuses on technology, media, telecoms and financial services businesses, including listed investing companies, announced it acquired the bonds from IWEP, also a company controlled by ECP's Chairman, Dominic White.

According to the company, the proceeds will be used to scale-up the business, focusing in particular on acquisitions.

It is also expected to result in the conversion of a number of existing loans into equity and a share placing.

The company’s objective is to grow its equity value, becoming increasingly attractive to investors.

ECP Chairman, Dominic White, said: ‘This transaction affords a much stronger base from which ECP can further develop as a technology-led growth company focussed on financial services, fintech, decentralised finance and banking technology.’


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com