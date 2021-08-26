CA
27/08/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
30/08/2021 13:30 balance of payments
31/08/2021 13:30 GDP
01/09/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
CH
30/08/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
01/09/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
CN
27/08/2021 04:00 industrial profit
31/08/2021 03:30 CFLP china non-manufacturing PMI
31/08/2021 03:30 CFLP china manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
27/08/2021 07:00 foreign trade price indices
30/08/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
31/08/2021 08:55 labour market statistics
01/09/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
ES
30/08/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
30/08/2021 08:00 retail sales
01/09/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
EU
30/08/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
31/08/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation
01/09/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 10:00 unemployment
FR
27/08/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
31/08/2021 07:45 PPI
31/08/2021 07:45 provisional CPI
31/08/2021 07:45 GDP - detailed figures
31/08/2021 07:45 household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
01/09/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
IE
27/08/2021 11:00 retail sales index
01/09/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 11:00 unemployment
IT
27/08/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
27/08/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
31/08/2021 09:00 GDP
31/08/2021 10:00 provisional CPI
31/08/2021 11:00 PPI
01/09/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 09:00 unemployment
JP
27/08/2021 00:50 import & export statistics
30/08/2021 00:50 preliminary retail sales
31/08/2021 00:30 labour force survey
31/08/2021 00:50 preliminary industrial production
31/08/2021 05:30 preliminary report on petroleum statistics
31/08/2021 06:00 consumer confidence survey
01/09/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 06:00 Auto sales
UK
31/08/2021 09:30 monetary & financial statistics
01/09/2021 00:01 CBI growth indicator survey
01/09/2021 00:01 shop price index
01/09/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
01/09/2021 09:30 manufacturing PMI
US
27/08/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
27/08/2021 13:30 advance international trade
27/08/2021 15:00 US Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole symposium
27/08/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
30/08/2021 15:00 pending home sales index
31/08/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
31/08/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
31/08/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
01/09/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
01/09/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing pMI
01/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
