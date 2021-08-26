CA
27/08/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
CN
27/08/2021 04:00 industrial profit
DE
27/08/2021 07:00 foreign trade price indices
FR
27/08/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
IE
27/08/2021 11:00 retail sales index
IT
27/08/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
27/08/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
JP
27/08/2021 00:50 import & export statistics
US
27/08/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
27/08/2021 13:30 advance international trade
27/08/2021 15:00 US Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole symposium
27/08/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
