StockMarketWire.com - Building materials company CRH lifted its guidance on annual performance after reporting that first-half profit doubled, driven by a positive underlying backdrop in both North America and Europe.
'Based on current trading conditions and the positive momentum that we see across our markets, we expect second-half Group EBITDA to be ahead of a record prior year,' the company said.
For the six months ended June, pre-tax profit rose to $1.0 billion from $0.5 billion year-on-year as sales climbed 15% to $14.0 billion.
Following continued 'strong cash generation and consistent with our progressive dividend policy, the board has decided to increase the interim dividend to 23.0 cents per share, an increase of 4.5% on prior year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.