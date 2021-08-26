StockMarketWire.com - Shipbroker Braemar Shipping Services said it was 'pleased' with the performance of the company for the first five months of the year, as trading had been 'good' across all its divisions.

'Trading has been good across all three of the group's divisions and the breadth of the group's business model, the diversity of the broking operation and the markets in which the Group now operates, have insulated the business well from any ongoing pandemic weakness,' the company said.

'The board is united in seeking to develop further the Group's growth strategy and we look forward to the remainder of the financial year with confidence.'




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com