StockMarketWire.com - Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy reported wider losses in the first half of the year following an increase in costs.
For the six months ended June, pre-tax losses widened to £10.6 million from £7.3 million. No revenue was generated during the period.
Research and development expenditure increased by €3.5 million to €9.0 million year-on-year, and administrative expenses increased by €0.3 million to €2.6 million.
'We progressed our most advanced pipeline assets with bexmarilimab showing compelling antitumor activity as a monotherapy in heavily pre-treated patients across multiple solid tumor types and the initiation of the HIBISCUS trial assessing Traumakine as a first-line treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, which we believe will represent a significant step forward in the treatment of lung failure due to viral infections,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.