StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Hutchmed said it had initiated a phase Ib/II study of fruquintinib, a tumor angiogenesis blocker, in combination with BeiGene's monoclonal antibody tislelizumab in patients with advanced triple negative breast cancer or advanced endometrial cancer in the US.
The first patient was dosed on August 24, 2021.
'This trial is to explore the potential for the addition of a highly selective vascular endothelial growth factor receptor inhibitor, fruquintinib, to anti-programmed death-1 antibody tislelizumab in inducing activity to immune checkpoint inhibitors,' the company said.
The safety lead-in phase will determine safety and tolerability and the recommended phase II dose of the combination.
In the dose expansion phase, the recommended phase II dose would be administered to two cohorts of patients.
Cohort A would include patients with advanced triple negative breast cancer who have received prior therapy with an immune checkpoint inhibitor; and Cohort B would include patients with advanced triple negative breast cancer who have not received prior therapy with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.
'A cohort evaluating the combination in second line advanced EC is anticipated to open in 3Q2021,' the company said.
