StockMarketWire.com - Beverages supplier East Imperial said it had signed new supply agreements across Australia and New Zealand.
Under an agreement with Woolworths New Zealand, East Imperial will supply its range of premium mixers to Countdown stores across New Zealand.
In a separate agreement, Foodstuffs, New Zealand-based supermarket chain, also agreed to stock East Imperial's beverages in all of its New World supermarkets across New Zealand's South Island, in addition to the outlets already supplied on the North Island.
'Both these agreements provide a step-change in East Imperial's off-trade offering and will now take the total number of retailers supplied across the region to over 1000 outlets,' the company said.
East Imperial also secured an agreement with Metcash, an Australia wholesalers, to stock the company's range of beverages providing access and brand visibility to independent retailers across Australia.
'This is a significant step forward for East Imperial as we look to accelerate our retail offering, a core element of our growth strategy,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.