StockMarketWire.com - Starcom, the company that specializes in the development of wireless, internet of things-based solutions, has reported a 3% dip in revenues for the half ending 30 June 2021.
The company’s revenue fell in the period, from $2.34 million for the half year to June 2020, to $2.27 million in 2021.
Gross margin for the period was up 40%, compared to 33% in 2020, and general expenses reduced by 5% to $1.4 million, down from $1.5 million in 2020.
Avi Hartmann, CEO of Starcom, said: ‘I am delighted that despite the continuous challenges Starcom faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic we managed to show stable results with increased opportunities in the future.’
‘We now have several sales prospects we hope to convert when conditions permit, and I am confident that Starcom technology will continue to create value in this and following years.’
The company expects a strong pipeline of new orders over the next few months.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
