StockMarketWire.com - Mobile commerce company Bango has said that changes made by Apple, that permit developers selling through the App store to harness other ways to bill their customers, have benefitted the company.
Now, a developer can charge users for in-app purchases by credit card, bank transfer, wallet, carrier billing or any other payment method, reducing App Store commission.
This is good news for Bango, whose customers can now use the Bango Payment Platform, which gives access to hundreds of different payment sources.
Commenting on the news, Bango CEO Paul Larbey, said: ‘Choice in payments is a key reason why many leading developers such as Amazon, Spotify and Microsoft already use Bango to collect payments.’
‘Many of the thousands of app developers that use Bango Audiences for purchase behavior targeting to find paying users are already exploring how the Bango payment platform can help them benefit from this new freedom to bill outside of the App Store.’
As developers start to grow revenues outside of the App Store, Bango expects greater demand for Bango Audiences.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.