CA
01/09/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
02/09/2021 13:30 international merchandise trade
03/09/2021 13:30 labour productivity, hourly compensation & unit labour cost
CH
01/09/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
02/09/2021 07:30 retail sales
02/09/2021 07:30 CPI
02/09/2021 08:00 GDP
CN
01/09/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
03/09/2021 04:15 services PMI
DE
01/09/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
03/09/2021 08:55 services PMI
ES
01/09/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
02/09/2021 08:00 unemployment
03/09/2021 08:15 services PMI
EU
01/09/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 10:00 unemployment
02/09/2021 10:00 PPI
03/09/2021 09:00 eurozone services PMI
03/09/2021 10:00 retail trade
FR
01/09/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
03/09/2021 08:50 services PMI
IE
01/09/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 11:00 unemployment
03/09/2021 01:01 services PMI
03/09/2021 11:00 live register
IT
01/09/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 09:00 unemployment
03/09/2021 08:45 services PMI
JP
01/09/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 06:00 Auto sales
03/09/2021 01:30 services PMI
UK
01/09/2021 00:01 CBI growth indicator survey
01/09/2021 00:01 shop price index
01/09/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
01/09/2021 09:30 manufacturing PMI
03/09/2021 00:01 British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor
03/09/2021 09:30 External business of monetary financial institutions operating in the UK
03/09/2021 09:30 services PMI
US
01/09/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
01/09/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/09/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing pMI
01/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
02/09/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
02/09/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
02/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
02/09/2021 17:00 monthly retail chain store sales index
03/09/2021 13:30 monthly jobs report
03/09/2021 14:45 services PMI
03/09/2021 15:00 ISM report on services
