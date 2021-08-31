StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuels producer Velocys said collaboration partner Toyo was starting the advanced engineering and design phase of a commercial scale biofuel refinery in Japan.

Velocys said Toyo's engineering study would start to establish commercial-scale production of sustainable aviation fuel in Japan.

'This step towards a commercial-scale biorefinery in Japan shows the increasing momentum of the sustainable aviation fuel market,' chief executive Henrik Wareborn said.

'This announcement of a woody biomass project and last week's announcement of the e-fuels project also with Toyo, build upon our successful demonstration last year.'


