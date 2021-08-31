StockMarketWire.com - Computer services company Computercenter lifted its guidance following 'exceptionally' good performance in the second half of 2020.

'Trading has continued to be robust across all of our geographies in July and August to date. After our 21 July 2021 statement, current market forecasts have remained below the board's expectations,' the company said.

While the good performance in the second half of 2020 makes a more difficult comparison than the company experienced in the first half of this year, Computercentre said that even if it delivered a flat performance in the second half of 2021 compared to the second half of last year, it would end the year 10% ahead of current market expectations of the group's full year 2021 adjusted pre-tax profit.

'Whilst visibility in our business is never perfect, given the momentum in the business, a substantial order backlog, the successful acquisitions and a strong forecast we will endeavour to beat last year's second half performance, not just match it,' it added.

The company was expected to release its interim results on 9 September 2021.



