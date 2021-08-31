StockMarketWire.com - Green energy investor The Renewable Infrastructure Group said it was planning to raise more equity under an existing share issuance programme.
The company was offering new shares at 124p each, representing a 3.6% discount to the closing price on Friday.
It didn't specify how much it intended to raise.
Proceeds would be used to repay debt and TRIG said further attractive investment opportunities were under consideration.
The programme put in place on 5 March involved the issuance of up to 600 million new shares.
To date, 195 million shares had been issued.
