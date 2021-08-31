StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas said the Sapote-1 well, offshore Guyana, had been spudded.
Eco Atlantic owned an indirect stake in the Sapote-1, part of the Canje Block and operated by Exxon Mobil Corp., after acquiring a 10% take in JHI Associates., which owned 17.5% of Canje.
The update came as the company reported first-quarter results showing the company had total assets of US$17.9 million, total liabilities of $2.7 million and total equity of US$15.2 million as of 30 June 2021.
'With regard to the rest of our portfolio, we are excited about the outlook for the Company's significant acreage in Namibia, as we continue to make progress across our four licences and await the two high-impact wells to be drilled by TotalEnergies and Shell in Q4 this year,' the company said.
'We are upbeat about the Company's prospects for the rest of 2021 and are well placed to deliver long-term success into next year,' it added.
