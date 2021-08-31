StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Thor Mining reported 'further significant' copper and gold intercepts from recently completed initial drilling at the Alford East copper and gold project in Australia.
Highlights included intersecting 72.7 metres at 1.0% copper and 0.19 grams per tonne of gold from 6.3 metres.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.