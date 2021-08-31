StockMarketWire.com - Resources group Ormonde Mining said it was reviewing a revised request from an investor to add new directors to its board.
The company had in June received a letter from investor Thomas Anderson requesting the appointment of two directors, to be voted on at its annual general meeting.
One of the two proposed directors withdrew his nomination and the company had now received a revised request naming Brendan McMorrow and Keith O'Donnell as the new nominees.
Ormonde Mining said it and its advisers were reviewing the revised request and the it would will make a further announcement in due course.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.