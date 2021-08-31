StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.com Peplink is partnering with Ericcson, combining its expertise in LTE and 5g routers and cellular network to deliver seamless industrial networks.
"The industry adoption of cellular connectivity solutions like Ericsson Private 5G, allows Peplink to offer industrial customers reliable solutions that makes the digitalization more efficient," said Micael Hermansson, Device Ecosystem Director at Ericsson.
"Ericsson welcomes Peplink and their impressive technology portfolio will be vital to the Industry 4.0 ecosystem."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
