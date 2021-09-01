StockMarketWire.com - IT group Kainos said it expected its annual revenue to beat current market expectations, though its profit would still be in line with forecasts amid an increase in its headcount.
In a trading update for the year through March 2022, the company said trading in the period since 1 April 'continued to be resilient' across its two businesses: digital services and workday practice.
'The board expects revenue to be ahead of current consensus forecasts and adjusted profit to be in line with consensus forecasts,' Kainos said.
It added that it had upped its headcount to 2,409 as at 31 August, up from 2,024 at the end of March.
'While the ongoing economic disruption caused by Covid-19 will be a feature in future trading periods, our outlook remains confident, which reflects our significant pipeline and robust backlog,' Kainos said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
