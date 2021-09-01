StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable fuels technology company Velocys said it had secured a grant of up to £2.4 million from the UK government for the Altalto project.
The grant from the Department for Transport was made under the Green Fuels, Green Skies competition.
Of the maximum amount, £1.2 million was subject to progress by the government department in developing policy support for sustainable aviation fuels.
Altalto was a collaboration between Velocys and British Airways, with a proposed plant that would convert hundreds of thousands of tonnes per year of residual waste into sustainable fuels, mainly aviation fuel.
