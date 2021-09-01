StockMarketWire.com - Energy efficiency investor SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust said it had extended and increased its revolving credit facility to £145 million.

The facility was used by the ompany for short-term financing of acquisitions.

Three new banks had been added to it alongside existing lender Investec, being ING, Intesa Sanpaolo and HSBC Bank.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com