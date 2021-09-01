StockMarketWire.com - Energy efficiency investor SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust said it had extended and increased its revolving credit facility to £145 million.
The facility was used by the ompany for short-term financing of acquisitions.
Three new banks had been added to it alongside existing lender Investec, being ING, Intesa Sanpaolo and HSBC Bank.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.