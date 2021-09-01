StockMarketWire.com - Minerals explorer Altus Strategies said drilling had confirmed the discovery of a significant new parallel zone of gold mineralisation from its joint venture at the Tabakorole gold project in Mail.
Altus held a 49% equity interest and 2.5% net smelter return royalty on the project.
Exploration activities were being funded by Marvel Gold under its JV with Altus.
Highlights included intersecting 3.6 grams per tonne of gold over 16.5 metres from 3.2 metres.
