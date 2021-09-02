StockMarketWire.com - Domino's Pizza Group has completed the deal to sell its entire shareholding in Domino's Pizza GmbH (Domino's Switzerland) first announced on 9 August.

The disposal of Domino's Switzerland is the final part of DPG's planned exit from all directly operated international markets and allows management to focus on its core UK and Ireland operations, as announced by the company in October 2019.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com