Interim Result

06/09/2021 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)

06/09/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)

06/09/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)

06/09/2021 Belvoir Group PLC (BLV)

06/09/2021 Vector Capital PLC (VCAP)

07/09/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)

07/09/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)

07/09/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

07/09/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

07/09/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)

07/09/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)

07/09/2021 Parsley Box Group PLC (MEAL)

07/09/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)

07/09/2021 Maintel Holdings PLC (MAI)

07/09/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)

07/09/2021 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)

08/09/2021 Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (PEB)

08/09/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)

08/09/2021 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)

08/09/2021 Tissue Regenix Group PLC (TRX)

08/09/2021 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)

09/09/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

09/09/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)

09/09/2021 Jadestone Energy PLC (JSE)

09/09/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)

09/09/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

09/09/2021 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)

09/09/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)

09/09/2021 Funding Circle Holdings PLC (FCH)

09/09/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)

09/09/2021 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)

09/09/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

09/09/2021 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)

09/09/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

13/09/2021 (DNM)

13/09/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)

13/09/2021 Blackbird PLC (BIRD)

13/09/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)

13/09/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)

13/09/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)

13/09/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)

13/09/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)

13/09/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)

14/09/2021 (MADE)

14/09/2021 Equals Group PLC (EQLS)

14/09/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)

14/09/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)

14/09/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

14/09/2021 Stm Group PLC (STM)

14/09/2021 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)

14/09/2021 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)

14/09/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)

14/09/2021 Tp Group PLC (TPG)

14/09/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)

14/09/2021 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)

14/09/2021 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)

14/09/2021 Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP)

15/09/2021 Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN)

15/09/2021 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (TRIN)

15/09/2021 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)

15/09/2021 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)

15/09/2021 Pharos Energy PLC (PHAR)

15/09/2021 Trustpilot Group PLC (TRST)

15/09/2021 Pendragon PLC (PDG)

15/09/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)

15/09/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)

15/09/2021 Eleco Public Limited Company (ELCO)

15/09/2021 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)

15/09/2021 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)

15/09/2021 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)

15/09/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)

15/09/2021 Anpario PLC (ANP)

16/09/2021 (GENI)

16/09/2021 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)

16/09/2021 (RTWG)

16/09/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

16/09/2021 Circassia Group PLC (CIR)

16/09/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)

16/09/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)

16/09/2021 Keystone Law Group PLC (KEYS)

20/09/2021 (SBDS)

20/09/2021 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)

21/09/2021 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)

21/09/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)

21/09/2021 Fintel PLC (FNTL)

21/09/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)

21/09/2021 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)

21/09/2021 M&C Saatchi PLC (SAA)

21/09/2021 (PBEE)

22/09/2021 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)

22/09/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)

22/09/2021 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)

22/09/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)

22/09/2021 Wandisco PLC (WAND)

22/09/2021 Strix Group PLC (KETL)

22/09/2021 The Mission Group PLC (TMG)

22/09/2021 Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC)

22/09/2021 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)

23/09/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)

23/09/2021 Safestyle UK PLC (SFE)

23/09/2021 Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX)

23/09/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

23/09/2021 Distribution Finance Capital Hldgs (DFCH)



Final Result

06/09/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

06/09/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)

06/09/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

07/09/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)

07/09/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)

08/09/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

08/09/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)

09/09/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)

09/09/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)

13/09/2021 (NCY)

13/09/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)

13/09/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)

14/09/2021 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)

14/09/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)

14/09/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)

14/09/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

15/09/2021 (DARK)

16/09/2021 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)

16/09/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)

16/09/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)

16/09/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

16/09/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)

17/09/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

20/09/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)

21/09/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)

21/09/2021 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)

21/09/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)

22/09/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

23/09/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)



AGM / EGM

06/09/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

06/09/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)

06/09/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)

06/09/2021 Allanfield Group PLC (ALF)

06/09/2021 Totally PLC (TLY)

06/09/2021 Creo Medical Group PLC (CREO)

07/09/2021 Echo Energy PLC (ECHO)

07/09/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)

07/09/2021 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)

07/09/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)

07/09/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

07/09/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

08/09/2021 Primorus Investments PLC (PRIM)

08/09/2021 Tomco Energy PLC (TOM)

08/09/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)

08/09/2021 Morses Club PLC (MCL)

08/09/2021 Lansdowne Oil & Gas PLC (LOGP)

08/09/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)

08/09/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

08/09/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

08/09/2021 Aew UK Reit PLC (AEWU)

08/09/2021 Yellow Cake PLC (YCA)

08/09/2021 City of London Group PLC (CIN)

09/09/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)

09/09/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)

09/09/2021 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)

09/09/2021 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)

09/09/2021 Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (SHIP)

09/09/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)

09/09/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)

09/09/2021 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)

09/09/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

09/09/2021 Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC (G4M)

09/09/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)

09/09/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)

09/09/2021 Fih Group PLC (FIH)

10/09/2021 Arena Events Group PLC (ARE)

10/09/2021 Miton Global Opportunities PLC (MIGO)

10/09/2021 Stenprop Limited (STP)

10/09/2021 Victoria Oil & Gas PLC (VOG)

10/09/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)

10/09/2021 Svm UK Emerging Fund PLC (SVM)

10/09/2021 Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL)

10/09/2021 One Delta Plc Ord Shs Npv (ONE)

11/09/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

14/09/2021 (JADE)

14/09/2021 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)

14/09/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)

14/09/2021 Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited (BSRT)

15/09/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)

15/09/2021 NB Private Equity Partners (NBPU)

15/09/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)

15/09/2021 Hornby PLC (HRN)

15/09/2021 Marlowe PLC (MRL)

15/09/2021 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)

16/09/2021 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)

16/09/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)

16/09/2021 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)

16/09/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)

16/09/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)

16/09/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

16/09/2021 Sysgroup PLC (SYS)

17/09/2021 Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS)

17/09/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)

17/09/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

21/09/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)

21/09/2021 Knights Group Holdings PLC (KGH)

21/09/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)

21/09/2021 Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM)

21/09/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)

22/09/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)

22/09/2021 Ilika PLC (IKA)

22/09/2021 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)

22/09/2021 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)

22/09/2021 Worsley Investors Limited (WINV)

22/09/2021 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)

22/09/2021 Seed Innovations Limited (SEED)

22/09/2021 Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (SGI)

23/09/2021 Baydonhill PLC (BHL)

23/09/2021 Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC)

23/09/2021 Versarien PLC (VRS)

23/09/2021 Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (AFM)

23/09/2021 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)

23/09/2021 Finncap Group PLC (FCAP)

23/09/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)

23/09/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

23/09/2021 Adept Technology Group PLC (ADT)

23/09/2021 President Energy PLC (PPC)

23/09/2021 Empyrean Energy PLC (EME)

23/09/2021 The Panoply Holdings PLC (TPX)

23/09/2021 Davictus Plc (DVT)

23/09/2021 Trakm8 Holdings PLC (TRAK)



Trading Statement

07/09/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

08/09/2021 Biffa PLC (BIFF)

08/09/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

21/09/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)

23/09/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)



Ex-Dividend

09/09/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

09/09/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)

09/09/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)

09/09/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)

09/09/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

09/09/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)

09/09/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

09/09/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)

09/09/2021 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)

09/09/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)

09/09/2021 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)

09/09/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)

09/09/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)

09/09/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)

09/09/2021 Athelney Trust PLC (ATY)

09/09/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)

09/09/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

09/09/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)

09/09/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)

09/09/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

09/09/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

09/09/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)



