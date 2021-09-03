StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca has announced that its Ultomiris (ravulizumab) treatment has been approved in the European Union for expanded use to include children (with a body weight of 10 kg or above) and adolescents with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH).
PNH is an ultra-rare and severe blood disorder characterised by the destruction of red blood cells that can cause thrombosis (blood clots) and result in organ damage and potentially premature death.
The approval by the European Commission was based on interim results from the Phase III clinical trial in children and adolescents with PNH that demonstrated the safety and efficacy of Ultomiris in these patients.
