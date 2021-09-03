StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,179.40 as investors awaited the publication of the influential US non-farm payrolls number later.
On an otherwise quiet day for corporate news, housebuilder Berkeley confirmed it was on track to meet its profit guidance and deliver a pre-tax profit for the year at or above the £518 million reported for the year ended 30 April 2021.
This in line guidance came amid resilient market conditions with building materials cost inflation offset by sales pricing 'above business plan levels'. It shares were 0.2% higher at £47.78.
Emerging markets focused asset manager Ashmore saw assets under management increase 13% to $94.4 billion in the 12 months to 30 June 2021.
This reflected investment performance of $9.6 billion and net inflows of $1.2 billion.
However, adjusted net revenue fell 9% to £296.6 million which the company said reflected its 'stage in the recovery cycle and impact of mix effects on net fee management fee margin'. Its shares fell 5% to 375p.
Electronics specialist Discoverie gained 10.9% to £11.40 as it announced the successful completion of a £45 million placing to fund the acquisition of US firm Beacon and UK outfit Antenova.
AstraZeneca has announced that its Ultomiris (ravulizumab) treatment has been approved in the European Union for expanded use to include children (with a body weight of 10 kg or above) and adolescents with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH). It ticked up 0.3% to £86.40.
Engineering firm Weir's chairman Charles Berry will retire following the 2022 AGM, having completed his full nine-year term with the board.
The board has announced the appointment of Barbara Jeremiah as chair-designate, with immediate effect. Jeremiah will succeed Berry as chair at the conclusion of the company's AGM, currently scheduled for April 2022. Weir shares ticked up 0.2% to £17.89.
Oil and gas firm Falcon Oil & Gas gained 25.3% to 6.15p as it announced encouraging results from its Amungee NW-1H well.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
