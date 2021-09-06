StockMarketWire.com - Green energy investor The Renewable Energy Infrastructure Group said it had agreed to acquire four solar PV sites in the province of Cadiz, Spain, for an undisclosed sum.
The projects had a total capacity of 234 megawatts and the deal was expected to be completed in respect of three projects in the third quarter of 2021, and the fourth in the first quarter of 2022.
'This solar investment in Spain adds to TRIG's technological and geographical diversification, including diversification of power markets and weather systems,' the company said.
The projects had been developed and were being built by Norwegian utility Statkraft, with construction expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.
