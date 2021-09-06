StockMarketWire.com - Precision marketing software group Pelatro said it was confident of meeting its revenue target for the year, with current visibility standing at around $7.2 million.
In a trading update for the six months through June, Pelatro said customer activity had continued throughout the summer months, including various new change requests to be be delivered in 2021.
The company said it had begun its investment in people and marketing in its 'none telco' space and to date had hired two people, including a senior manager.
'We are seeing real momentum in our business and continue to build our work-in-progress pipeline to secure and underpin our ongoing and expanding operations,' chief executive Subash Menon said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
