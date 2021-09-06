StockMarketWire.com - Bar owner Nightcap said it had entered into a lease for a new London Cocktail Club bar at 78 Queen Victoria Street in central London.
The site covered an area of about 1,500 square feet with a 1:00 am license.
It was expected to be open before the end of the calendar year and would have an unrestricted capacity of 150.
'Nightcap continues to ramp up its new site roll-out and currently has a further five sites in legal negotiations across several of its brands, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.