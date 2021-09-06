StockMarketWire.com - Bar owner Nightcap said it had entered into a lease for a new London Cocktail Club bar at 78 Queen Victoria Street in central London.

The site covered an area of about 1,500 square feet with a 1:00 am license.

It was expected to be open before the end of the calendar year and would have an unrestricted capacity of 150.

'Nightcap continues to ramp up its new site roll-out and currently has a further five sites in legal negotiations across several of its brands, the company said.


