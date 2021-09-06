StockMarketWire.com - Online marketing group Attraqt said chairman Nick Habgood had stood down and been replaced by Tom Crawford, with immediate effect.
Crawford was currently chairman of K3 Business Technology and was, up until January 2020, chief executive of Aptitude Software.
Habgood would remain available for 'a number of months' to support Crawford in order to facilitate a smooth transition, the company said.
'It has been an honour to be chairman of Attraqt for much of the last seven years and I would like to take the opportunity to thank staff and shareholders for their support over this time,' Habgood said.
'I am pleased to now be handing over the reins to someone so accomplished and have no doubt that Tom's experience and leadership will be of great value to the Board going forwards.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
