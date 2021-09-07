StockMarketWire.com - Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP booked a 65% drop in first-half profit as subdued trading conditions and currency headwinds squeezed revenue and margins.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June fell to £28 million, down from £78 million year-on-year.
Revenue fell 5% to £936 million, or by 1% on a constant currency basis.
TP ICAP cut its interim divided to 4.0p per share, down from 5.6p year-on-year.
Looming forward it guided for full-year revenue, excluding Liquidnet, to be broadly in line with 2020 on a constant currency basis.
It said the guidance came despite subdued trading conditions, together with continuing uncertainty caused by quiet markets and the disruption from Covid-19.
TP ICAP added that it expected to complete its targeted £35 million annualised cost savings plan by year end.
Around two-thirds of the savings were expected to be achieved in the front office.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.