StockMarketWire.com - Business communications services provider Gamma Communications reported a 24% rise in first-half profit after sales grew in the UK and acquisitions boosted revenue in Europe.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £32.4 million, up from £26.2 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 23% to £217.4 million.
Gamma Communications declared an interim dividend of 4.4p per share, up 13% year-on-year.
'"We have delivered a strong business performance and a very good set of financial results in the first six months of 2021, with both our UK and European businesses continuing to develop positively,' chief executive Andrew Taylor said.
'Despite the economic and business market impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, our product performance was very robust and we continued to broaden and strengthen our market capabilities through the development and launch of new products and services.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
