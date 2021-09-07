StockMarketWire.com - Promotional products services provider The Pebble Group booked a rise in first-half profit after demand recovered as lockdowns eased.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £1.9 million, up from £0.6 million year-on-year, as revenue jumped 39% to £46.8 million.
The Pebble Group didn't declare an interim dividend.
Looking forward, it said it was 'very encouraged' by its performance in the second half and expected a full-year result at least in line with market expectations. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
